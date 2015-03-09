Pebble Time is now officially a Kickstarter record-breaker

After raising more than $17 million (£11.2 million) in funds thanks to nearly 67,000 backers, Pebble Time has claimed the record of the most funded campaign ever on Kickstarter.

Pebble Time broke the previous record held by “Coolest Cooler” of $13.2 million (£8.7 million), as well as its own record of $10.2 million (£6.2 million) from the original Pebble watch.

With 18 days of the campaign still left to go, the ‘colored e-paper’ watch is expected to receive even more funds.

The new smartwatch, which boasts a Gorilla glass screen and seven day battery, is priced on Kickstarter at $159 (£105) and will be delivered by May. In the same month, Pebble Time, will be released in the public market at $199 (£130).

The smartwatch is available in three colors - black, white and red - and can sync with iOS and Android for call and messaging and internet functionalities.

Pebble said that it wants to avoid congesting the smartwatch with apps, but will add features such as voice-to-text functionality while keeping its simplicity.

Since the campaign first went live, Pebble has also announced a third-party band store and a steel version of the watch.

It will, however, soon have stiff competition in the form of the hotly-anticipated Apple Watch, which will be unveiled during Apple's 'Spring Forward' event this afternoon.