Samsung planning massive UK advertising campaign for Galaxy S6

Samsung is planning a huge £45 million UK advertising campaign for the Galaxy S6, following a record breaking 20 million Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge pre-orders from global carriers.

It is the largest single campaign for a smartphone or single product in the history of UK advertising, showing Samsung’s commitment to the UK market. In 2014, the UK mobile market moved away from Samsung and Nokia, in favor of Apple’s iPhone 6 and 6 Plus.

Samsung is looking at TV advertising and billboards on the London Underground, amongst other prominent advertising spots. The company has not released any clips of the advertising campaigns coming to the UK, or if any celebrities will be featured.

The Galaxy S6 Edge seems to be the hottest smartphone in the tech world right now, with its double-edged display, also featured on BlackBerry’s prototype slide-phone.

It will be Samsung’s job to sell the two devices to customers thinking about the iPhone 6 or other devices from the likes of Motorola, HTC or Nokia. The Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge both have superb performance compared to last generation models, and QHD displays, but these specifications don’t mean much to the majority of smartphone customers.

Instead, Samsung will need to win them over with features like the fingerprint sensor to log-in to websites, the new 16-megapixel rear camera and some of the wacky things that can be done with the dual-edged S6 Edge display.

Apple recently surpassed Samsung as the largest smartphone vendor in the world, selling 74 million iPhones in one quarter. Samsung wants to reclaim this title, but Cyanogen’s CEO claims within 5 years the company will be gone.