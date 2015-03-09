Samsung receives record pre-orders for Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge

Samsung might finally be catching a break with its new smartphone models, as the company has received a record-breaking number of pre-orders for the Galaxy S6 and the S6 Edge.

Korea Times reported that the Korean smartphone manufacturer received 20 million pre-orders, citing a top executive at a leading mobile carrier in Europe, who wished to remain anonymous.

Talking about the record-breaking pre-order sales, the executive said: “Samsung received some 20 million pre-orders for the S6 and S6 Edge-15 million of S6 and five million of the S6 Edge from mobile carriers worldwide. This is a record.”

Samsung, who’s been having a hard time selling smartphones lately, with the likes of Apple, Xiaomi and Micromax eroding their market share away, wants to push the limits, following financial losses in the high-end market in the past couple of years.

The company's Electronics mobile chief Shin Jong-kyun told the Korean reporters that the response to the new devices had been far better than the previous Galaxy models: “To be honest, pre-orders of the two Galaxy variants from our major clients are really huge,” he said.

Samsung’s next flagship model, the Galaxy S6, was presented last week at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, and will hit the shelves on 10 April in 20 countries.

The company hopes the new model will bring back the glory days of the Galaxy S3. It comes with a 5.1-inch screen, a Quad-core 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53 processor and 3GB of RAM.

There are various models, depending on the colour and internal storage, and they will cost upwards of £500.