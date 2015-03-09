Tesla denies accusations the Gigafactory is behind schedule

Tesla Motors has been hard at work developing a “Gigafactory” - essentially a huge factory for building batteries that will power electric cars - but reports late last week claimed the development of the factory was facing major delays.

Kicked off by the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers (IBEW) posting new jobs for the Gigafactory, several outlets followed up with reports that changes in design were responsible for the delays.

Tesla has refuted these allegations however, claiming that there has been no slowdown to building the factory. Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter “There is no slowdown of the Gigafactory construction underway, as anyone near Reno with eyes can verify. It's not subtle.”

The Gigafactory is over 20 per cent complete according to Musk, and will hopefully house all of the battery manufacturing for the next few years. There will be more projects - in the future - as one Gigafactory becomes too small for all of the electric cars on the road.

Tesla partnered with Panasonic to build the lithium-ion battery factory, which is based in the Nevada desert. Tesla decided to award Nevada the opportunity to build the plant, but has several other locations earmarked for future Gigafactories.

The batteries will be usable in other electric cars, meaning Tesla is moving into the battery business. It might undercut several rivals like Samsung, in order to push electric cars into the mainstream.

Sometime this year Tesla will unveil batteries to power an entire home, in a new move to offer renewable energy in everyday life rather than natural gases and fossil fuels.

Tesla is also preparing to launch the Model X sometime this year - its 7 seater SUV - which is expected to be priced at $35,000 (£23,000) before the tax deductions available for buying an electric car.