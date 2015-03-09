How to watch the Apple Watch launch live

As you’re probably well aware of by now, the Apple Watch official launch event kicks off later today.

Unlike the unveiling of the device last autumn, this “Spring Forward” event is expected to reveal much more about the functions of the Apple Watch, and of course how much the various models will cost (we’ve only been told the price of the basic Apple Watch thus far).

If you want to watch the launch event live, the good news is, Apple has made this possible as usual via its website.

The bad news is that, again as usual, you can only watch the live stream on Apple’s Safari browser (version 5.1.10 or better on OS X 10.6.8 or newer, or on mobile, Safari on iOS 6 or better). It’s also possible to watch on Apple TV, mind, with a second-generation or better box running version 6.2 or later of the software.

Assuming you have such a device or computer, head over to Apple’s Live site here at 17:00 GMT (10:00 PDT local time) if you want to watch the proceedings unfurl live.

If you don’t, then you can still follow our live commentary and breakdown of the event right here – even if you are watching the live stream, you might want to keep our commentary open in another tab for some extra incisive analysis, gobbets of humour, and so forth.

The Apple Watch is expected to go on sale next month, and hopefully there’ll only be a short wait for the UK market to get it, following the US.