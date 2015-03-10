Apple CEO Tim Cook boasts about staggering iPhone growth and sales

Tim Cook boasted that Apple has now sold 700 million iPhones across the globe since the device was first launched back in 2007.

And, speaking at the big Apple launch event yesterday (as reported by Bloomberg), he underlined just how successful the iPhone 6 models have been.

The CEO said that last quarter, Cupertino sold smartphones at almost double the rate of growth of the rest of the industry – pulling up a little bar chart showing that Apple’s year-on-year growth was 49 per cent compared to the industry average of 26 per cent.

Cook stated: “This is phenomenal for business this big to be growing by 50 per cent”.

Cook then observed the iPhone was now the top selling smartphone in the world, and indeed as we’ve recently seen, Apple has now wrested the crown of king smartphone vendor from Samsung, to become number one phone manufacturer worldwide. This is according to Gartner’s figures, which put Apple’s iPhone sales in Q4 of last year at 74.8 million – that’s more than a tenth of all iPhones ever sold, of course, in just one of 30 quarters that the devices have been on sale.

The stat Cook was most proud of, though, was the fact that the new iPhone 6 had achieved a customer satisfaction rating of 99 per cent, numbers that he boasted are “unheard of”.

There’s no denying the iPhone 6 has been a roaring success with its move up to bigger screen sizes – but Apple will now be hoping its smartwatch can follow in the smartphone’s footsteps.