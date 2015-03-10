Apple launches 12-inch Macbook with retina display

Apple launched an entirely new MacBook range at its event yesterday, simply named ‘MacBook’. The 12-inch notebook has a new super-thin design, and Apple has removed any redundant feature.

The numbers on the 12-inch MacBook are quite incredible, 13.1mm thin at its thickest point and 2 pounds light. This is insane for a notebook, almost reaching tablet standards without compromising heavily on internals.

Apple’s ‘logic board’ has been slimmed by 67 per cent, removing the hefty fan and several ports from the side. The modules on the board have been slimmed down, and Apple claims this is its “densest” logic board ever.

Intel Core M processor clocked at 1.3GHz sits inside the 12-inch MacBook, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD flash storage. The 12-inch screen will feature a 2304 x 1440 ‘retina’ display. Apple is offering a 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD flash storage for an additional price.

The lack of ports is not a major issue, since Apple added a new USB-C port capable of supporting charging, USB, HDMI, DisplayPort and VGA connectors. Apple has also added WiFi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.0, claiming users need to move away from cables and into new wireless technologies like iCloud, AirDrop and Airplay.

Apple has redesigned the keyboard using a new ‘butterfly mechanism’, making the keyboard much thinner and less bouncy, apparently making typing more precise.

The trackpad has also been redesigned, now featuring the Taptic Engine which can understand the different presses and adjust the response accordingly.

The 12-inch MacBook will be available in space grey, gold, or silver. It will be available for $1299 (£861) or $1599 (£1060) for the upgraded version. On Apple’s site it says ‘coming soon’, which could mean next month or later this year.