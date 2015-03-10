Apple refreshes 13in MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops

As well as introducing a new 12in MacBook to its laptop range at yesterday’s press event where the Apple Watch was officially launched, Cupertino has also refreshed its existing notebooks.

Apple overhauled the 13in MacBook Pro with Retina display, along with the 11in and 13in MacBook Air.

The new 13in MacBook Pro with Retina is graced by the new Force Touch trackpad, which offers haptic feedback, and allows the user to adjust the amount of pressure required to register a click. It also boasts Force Click, a deeper press to expand the basic UI and allow, for example, a glance at a preview of a file.

The laptop has been updated with fifth-gen Intel Core CPUs running up to 3.1GHz (with turbo to 3.4GHz) sporting Iris Graphics 6100, and flash storage which Apple claims is now twice as quick. Cupertino also states that the refreshed model will offer 10 hours of battery life.

As for the 11in and 13in MacBook Air models, these have also been updated with fifth-gen Intel Core processors, although clocked lower at up to 2.2GHz (with turbo to 3.2GHz), and with integrated Intel HD Graphics 6000. Thunrderbolt 2 is now on board, and in the case of the larger 13in model, again the flash storage is now twice as quick as the previous incarnation of the Air, according to Apple.

Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, commented: “Today the popular 13in MacBook Pro with Retina display, 11in MacBook Air and 13in MacBook Air all received significant upgrades.

“The 13in MacBook Pro has been updated with the latest processors, more powerful graphics, faster flash, longer battery life and the all-new Force Touch trackpad. We’re also bringing the latest processors and graphics, and faster Thunderbolt 2 to the 11in and 13in MacBook Air, as well as up to two times faster flash to the 13in MacBook Air.”

These new laptops are available now, with the 13in MacBook Pro starting at £999, and the 11in MacBook Air kicking off at £749 for the base model, with the 13in Air starting at £849.