Apple TV gets price drop to entice users

Apple has dropped the price of Apple TV in all countries, from £79 to £59 in the UK and $99 to $69 in the US as part of a new push to get its set-top box in more homes, before the reported launch of its own TV service.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the new price on stage at yesterday's Spring Forward event, shortly after HBO CEO Richard Plepler announced HBO Now would be available exclusively on Apple devices, and would come early in April before the premiere of Game of Thrones.

Cook also revealed 20 million people had bought the Apple TV set-top box since it first launched in 2009. It has had a rocky road, but Apple appears to be giving it more attention in the past two years.

The original Apple TV was said to be a “work in progress” for something called iTV, but that never came to fruition. It might have just been another name for the TV set-top box, although Steve Jobs seemed to suggest the company had “cracked” TV.

Apple’s reported TV service will work similar to Dish Network’s Sling TV, which recently announced over 100,000 subscribers in the opening month. Apple is working with programmers like Disney, ABC, AMC and potentially HBO on the service.

There is no word on what it will cost, but customers will be able to watch live TV from cable channels, alongside on-demand catch up from the verified channels.

This would be a big step for Apple, but it has never been as proficient in the services world as it is in hardware. It will need big name partners, no holes barred and a decent price-per-month to win over customers.

With HBO Now coming next month for $14.99 (£9.90), Dish Network available in the US for $19.99 (£13.25) and streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Instant Video available for less than £10, there is a real incentive to cut the cord and go full internet - it could potentially be much cheaper in the US.