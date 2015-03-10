Apple Watch Event: Industry reaction and analysis

Ken Westin, security researcher at Tripwire - Security implications of the Apple Watch

“The fact the device uses both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth will provide a great deal of interoperability and additional functionality for the watch, however it also comes at the price of increasing the attack surface for the device.

"Given the fact that it is a high profile device which will have wide adoption you can bet security researchers and hackers alike will be poking and prodding the watch to find new vulnerabilities as well as take advantage of existing attack vectors leveraging weaknesses in both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

“As the device is utilising both it will also be interesting to see how that data can be used to track individuals in physical spaces, as this has both security and privacy implications, not just from a malicious attackers perspective, but also overzealous marketing.

"The fact the Apple Watch also integrates 3rd party apps could also increase security and privacy concerns.”

Jon Worley, CEO of Marketing at Proxama - Taking advantage of Apple Watch and mobile payments

"Retailers and brands should take note of the opportunities that Apple Watch will offer them. The device provides an immediate connection to consumers and will enhance their digital experience in-store.

"The likelihood of responding to a beacon-pushed message delivered to your watch is also perhaps a lot greater than taking your phone out of a pocket or bag, unlocking it and clicking on the alert in the notification area.

"Once in-store, whether used for getting information on a product, checking in, paying, registering a loyalty card, or receiving offers, the options available will give brands and retailers a number of different engagement touch points to help drive sales.

"As we have seen with the US launch of Apple Pay, the inclusion of the payment scheme within the watch will no doubt continue to drive contactless payments over the next 12 months.

"Consumers will soon realise the added convenience to mobile contactless and wearable transactions, paying with a simple, single touch of a device which is already in their hand or on their wrist."

Antonios Maroulis, Analyst at IHS Technology - Kickstarting the market

"Apple needs to prove why consumers need a smartwatch to confirm this is a mass market and to meet the expectations Apple has raised about the smartwatch category.

"If Apple succeeds, other smartwatch makers will benefit from the increased addressable market. If Apple fails to make a case, then the smartwatch category will remain a niche and all smartwatch makers will suffer.

"The smartwatch market is still undefined. We are at a time similar to the point when Apple launched the iPhone into the smartphone market. All kinds of companies, smartphone OEMs, start-ups, wristwatch makers, are trying to catch the eye of consumers.

"Apple must ensure the Apple Watch's signature features are not easy for competitors to implement on their smartwatch designs to maintain differentiation.

"By offering 12 variants of its smartwatch, Apple is hoping to cater to every fashion. But with two watch sizes, two watch colours and three versions, Apple must be careful to maintain the right mix of inventory to meet consumer demand."