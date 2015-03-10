Apple Watch will feature replaceable battery

Apple hosted another press conference yesterday to add even more details on the Apple Watch, coming later this month alongside the launch of HBO Now on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

At the conference, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the smartwatch would feature “all day battery life”, a term the company tends to use to describe 10 or so hours.

New information has come out claiming that while Apple Watch will last 2 days just checking the time, or 18 hours with brief notifications and a small amount of Bluetooth tethering, actually using the wearable will vastly limit the amount of hours.

Keeping the heart-rate sensor on at all times will lower it to seven hours. Music playback will lower it to six hours. Calls will drop the Apple Watch down to a measly three hours.

This is all cause for concern, especially since battery life tends to get even worse the older the gadget gets. For people planning to shell out $17,000 (£11,270) for the 18-karat gold version of the Apple Watch, it might seem a bit ridiculous to only have a good few hours to play around with the wearable before it needs to be charged.

Apple has a sort-of solution, offering replaceable batteries for select Apple Watch customers. This means the Apple Watch Sport buyers will probably not be invited to get an upgrade, which will happen every three years.

This does help the battery situation somewhat, although the RAM, CPU and other sensors might be incredibly outdated in 2018, when we might be on our third or fourth iteration of the smartwatch.

Apple has not confirmed if these planned replacements will come with new specs, or if the customer will be given a better battery alone. Apple might even hand over a newer unit to those willing to pay over $10,000 (£6,630) for the device.

It is still questionable why you would buy an Apple Watch Edition over a premium watch, unless you are really into the idea of reading notifications from a watch-face rather than a mobile screen.