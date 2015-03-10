Daily deal: Save £130 on an LG G3 smartphone

Well, it has taken me a while but I've finally recovered from all the excitement of yesterday's Apple Watch launch to bring you another daily deal.

Today we're featuring the LG G3 smartphone, which can be yours for £289.98, providing a tasty saving of £126.94.

LG is one of the top vendors in the world and the LG G3 is its most recent flagship smartphone.

The G3 is a beautifully designed phone, featuring a premium, metallic design which gives the device a solid yet high-end feel capable of matching the giants of Apple and Samsung.

For the price, it also boasts an impressive specs list:

5.5-inch Quad HD display

2560 x 1440 pixel resolution with a 538ppi

Runs Android 4.4.2 KitKat

Snapdragon 801 processor with a 2.5GHz Quad core Krait 400 CPU

3,000mAh removable battery

2GB Ram and 16GB storage (Up to 128GB with microSD card

13-megapixel rear camera and 2.1-megapixel front camera

The G3 can also be charged wirelessly and features an accelerometer, compass, GPS and is 4G enabled.

If that's still not enough to convince you, check out our review of the phone, in which it scored an impressive nine out of ten thanks to its "razor sharp screen" and "elegant interface."

This deal won't be around forever, so to get it for yourself just click on the 'Buy Now' button above or below.