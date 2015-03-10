Dell unveils new endpoint security suite

The constant threat of malware and the various data breaches companies are facing nowadays has security firms and experts investing additional efforts to keep their data and their businesses safe.

Today, computer company Dell has announced a new endpoint security, which “enables businesses of all sizes to secure their workforce, protect data and meet compliance requirements.”

The Dell Data Protection | Endpoint Security Suite (DDP | ESS) delivers threat protection, authentication and data encryption with a single management console in an integrated, easy-to-deploy solution.

The suite is compatible with both Dell and non-Dell systems, making the company the first Tier 1 technology provider to develop endpoint security software which can be used on all workplace devices.

DDP | ESS is available as a stand-alone software offering for both Dell and non-Dell hardware, and as an integrated offering with Dell commercial laptops, desktops and tablets.

However, installing the suite on Dell clients provides greater security due to “unique hardware-software integration and the simplest deployment process via “out of the box” capabilities,” the company says in the official press release.

The suite will give businesses a cohesive security solution, consolidated management and compliance reporting, easy setup and deployment, built-in security expertise and greater flexibility.

“Every business needs to protect their company data, and this has become more challenging in a world where external threats and compliance requirements are on the rise,” said Brett Hansen, executive director of end user computing software and mobility at Dell.

It’s part of our commitment to be the most secure, manageable and reliable end-to-end IT solutions provider in the industry,” he added.

The company says the suite is available for purchase right now, and all those interested should head over to dell.com for more information.