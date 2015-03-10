Disney offering developers prize pot for fitness apps

Disney is looking for developers to create an app to promote healthy living, and is willing to fork out some good money for it as well.

The company has announced a £95,000 competition for developers to create an app which will include Disney's superheroes (for example, Marvel characters) to encourage healthy living.

They have teamed up with a non-profit organisation called Creative England to find developers outside of London's highly competitive developer scene.

Matt Carroll of Disney said the competition was seeking submissions that take advantage of the latest health technology trends, such as wearable fitness sensors, The Telegraph writes.

He said: “We hope developers will be inspired to come up with fun and engaging digital solutions – using Disney’s stories and characters for families to use, which will positively effect a healthier way of life.”

Disney and Creative England’s competition will award £5,000 to three regional developers in the first round to prepare a ‘proof of concept’. One team will then win £80,000 in funding to help develop a final product.

Disney is the latest in the string of companies tapping into the health and wellness trend which has taken the world by storm in the past few years.

Fitness apps, wearable fitness devices, promoting a healthy and more balanced lifestyle are in the limelight in 2015, with the particular focus on smart armbands.

Disney has opted for a competition format because digital companies struggle to recruit developers in London, amid strong competition from high-paying internet giants such as Facebook and Google.