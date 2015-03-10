Google unleashes Android Lollipop 5.1 with security enhancements

Google has announced that Android Lollipop 5.1 has been unleashed, although the update doesn’t contain too much to get overly excited about.

Version 5.1 of Lollipop has the usual bug fixes, of course, and performance improvements are promised as well as added stability with this release – plus Google has seen fit to bring in a small amount of new features.

You’ll get support for multiple SIM cards, handy for those who have multi-SIM phones, and support for HD voice calls has been added (also for those who have compatible handsets).

Some minor tweaks have also been made to Quick Settings, allowing users to join Wi-Fi networks from here (a neat little timesaver), or control paired Bluetooth devices from this menu.

The biggest introduction, though, is the new Device Protection feature. This means that if your hardware is lost or nicked, it will stay locked until you sign in with your Google account – and the thief can’t get around this by resetting the device to factory defaults, either.

Android 5.1 will be coming to the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9, naturally enough, and will follow for other devices, as ever when the manufacturer gets around to sorting the update out.