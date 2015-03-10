Google Ventures exec claims humans can live for 500 years

Google’s investment wing has been throwing money at health and science startups for a while now, in the hope that one of them will have the answer to the age old problem, how do we live forever?

One Google Ventures executive Bill Maris believes we’re not far off huge steps in life expectancy, but did not go so far as to say we will be able to live forever.

"If you ask me today, is it possible to live to be 500? The answer is yes," said Maris is a profile for Bloomberg. “Twenty years ago, without genomics, you could only treat cancer with a poison. That's really different from, 'We can cure your cancer by reverse-engineering a stem cell.' You can now legitimately invest in a company that could cure cancer."

This is the optimistic view Google Ventures seem to have when it comes to developments in science, claiming that in the near future Alzheimer’s, Parkinson's and other ageing diseases will be eradicated, leading to higher life expectancy.

A cheap doctor’s appointment will remove the negative effects of exposure to the sun, smoking and drinking. Google is also confident that in the next few years it will be able to treat some of the minor health issues found in old age.

New medical procedures and breakthroughs in medicine are happening faster than ever before due to technology, and being able to overview the entire world’s DNA and find small patterns allows scientists to quickly find a cure for a disease.

It might be some time before we answer the question of ‘how do we live forever’, but Google, alongside its investment wing Google Ventures and its medical wing Calico, are confident that human life expectancy will quintuple within the next 20 years.