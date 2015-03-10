Image of LG G4 leaks online, suggests a curved device

We still haven't had enough time to get used to the fact that Samsung has two new phones and that the Apple Watch is just about to hit the shelves, and we’ve already been hit straight in the face by a new device – the LG G4.

An image of what seems to be the new LG’s flagship phone emerged at @OnLeaks, showing a device which will be slightly curved, a bit bigger than the LG G3, could be bezel-free and will probably allow battery replacement.

According to the tweet we can expect a 148.9 x 76.5 x 9.9mm smartphone to lead the way for LG.

[embed]https://twitter.com/OnLeaks/status/575078552556580865[/embed]

The G3 was 146.3 x 74.6 x 8.9mm, so we can expect a bigger phone in all directions, including the screen. The G3 had a 5.5-inch screen, but the G4 might have a bigger display and also a bezel-free phone.

LG previously showed off a bezel-free device.

The photo also shows a point where the casing could be opened, meaning LG will most likely stick to its removable battery policy, unlike Samsung, which decided to step away from memory expansion or battery swapping.

We’re also expecting a microSD slot going up to at least 128GB, and probably beyond.

The slightly curved device also sports a huge camera, rumoured to be a 16-megapixel snapper, while the front cam should be a 5-megapixel one.

The photo suggests that the LG G4 will have the same plastic build as its predecessor.

LG’s next smartphone is expected to arrive in May 2015.