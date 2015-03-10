Islamic State alternative Facebook shut down days after launch

The Islamic State has been banned almost universally from the internet, stopping some of the social tactics employed by the group to bring Western Muslims to the cause, but a new “caliphate book” social network is trying to bring everyone together again.

Unfortunately for the Islamic State, it looks like nobody wants it to exist, and since Monday it has been offline with the admin’s citing “temporary shut down to protect the info and details of its members and their safety.”

The Twitter account for the social network was also suspended a few days after set-up. The website was made using SocialKit, a set of APIs to create mini social networks.

It is not clear how many members the social network attracted before going offline. The Islamists claim they’re an independent site not sponsored by the Islamic State, although the message goes on to indirectly push the same message the terrorist group are pushing.

There have been incidents on Facebook and other social networks showing the Islamic State are looking for people in countries outside of the Middle East to join the cause, and plenty have including people from England and other parts of Europe.

Many of the users already on the social network asked if the social network was secure, with some claiming no website is secure due to the US government’s mass surveillance.

Facebook, Twitter, and several governments around the world are working together to block the Islamic State’s message from being spread, at the same time warning potential recruits about the dangers they face when joining the terrorist group.

Unlike Al-Qaeda, the Islamic State seems to have drawn appeal from younger Muslim audiences in the West. Children as young as 16 have been identified as flying to Syria and Iraq to join the group.