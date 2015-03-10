OnePlus One arrives in Ireland and 15 other Euro countries

OnePlus has expanded its operation to encompass 16 new counties in Europe, which will be able to get their hands on the popular OnePlus One smartphone.

Those countries include Ireland, and also Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

Inhabitants of these nations will be able to purchase the Silk White 16GB or Sandstone Black 64GB One handsets, via the same method OnePlus utilises in other markets – by invitation, or during a Tuesday open sale.

OnePlus noted in a blog post: “Originally launching in seventeen countries across North America, Western Europe and East Asia, we made an effort to reach as many users as possible. Since then, we have expanded to both India and Indonesia. Now, OnePlus is very excited [to expand] to the whole of the EU by shipping to sixteen more countries.”

The company now has over 700 staff members, a rapid expansion from its initial 30 employees in a timeframe of not much more than a year.

As for the European pricing, the 16GB model will be 269 Euros, and the 64GB handset will run to slightly more at 299 Euros. The affordable nature of the phone, given its specs, has certainly been part of the One’s success.

OnePlus also commented that it will have a “new product category launch” – quite possibly a fitness band, as it won’t be a smartwatch according to reports – coming next month, and the OnePlus 2 is due to arrive in Q3 of this year.