Sony Xperia Z4 coming in September after no-show at MWC

Sony might be looking at a one-year cycle for its flagship smartphone, following a no-show for the Xperia Z4 at Mobile World Congress last month.

The Japanese phone maker is looking to change its cycle after three failed attempts at six month flagship launches. Some customers were expressing distaste with their phone becoming outdated after only half a year on the market.

It also meant Sony’s rate of innovation was quite low, launching new flagships with no major changes. This made Sony customers lose all interest in the next flagship, instead looking to Samsung, HTC and Apple who all launch flagship smartphones yearly.

Launching the device in September will give Sony enough time to focus on the feature-set, which should include a QHD display, Snapdragon 810 processor, 3GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Sony might also be able to work on its waterproofing technique, instead of enclosing the ports adding hydrophobic coating to the internals. Apple recently patented a similar technique for future iPhone models.

Rumors of a potential sale of the mobile division at Sony were denied by CEO Kazuo Hirai last month, claiming Sony was committed to making mobile devices. That said, Hirai did also confirm there would be a downturn in the amount of devices made in 2015.

The Xperia Z4 Tablet was shown off at MWC last month, featuring a new thinner design, Snapdragon 810 processor and Android Lollipop out of the box.