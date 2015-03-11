Apple Pay comes to Kickstarter to make backing projects even easier

A number of popular projects have come from crowd-funding via Kickstarter.

It's a great place to find new and innovative ideas. Many things there fail to reach their goal (although it could be argued that the market for those items made the decision), while others blast past the funding goal and enter the market. Pebble watch is a great example of that success.

There is some peace of mind when donating money - for one you will get the product. But, if it fails to hit the goal you aren't out anything. Now you'll have one more option for funding that next great product. Kickstarter is announcing it will start to accept Apple Pay.

The move is designed to streamline the process and, hopefully, gain more backers. "Thanks to the addition of Apple Pay, you can now back a project with the touch of a finger. No more manually entering your card details", says Kickstarter's Carol Benovic.

This requires the user to be located in the US and in possession of a credit or debit card. Apple Pay works with iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 3.

You need to download the crowd-funding app from Kickstarter, but it's a free app and you can grab it here. The service claims that the transactions will be completely secure.

With the recent Apple Watch announcement which includes Apple Pay integration, it seems likely that a smartwatch version of the app will also be available soon.