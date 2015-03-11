Brits prefer smart heating systems over smart watches

Despite the global Apple Watch frenzy in the past days, it seems that in the UK, most adults are less interested with smartwatches and are more interested with smart heating systems, a recent YouGov study reveals.

The study, which was commissioned by cloud computing firm Redcentric, found that 24 per cent of UK adults who don’t currently own a smart heating system would be interested in buying one in the future, while 22 per cent – or more than one in five people - who don’t currently own smart light bulbs would be interested in buying these.

On the other hand, only 12 per cent of UK adults who does not own a smartwatch are interested in buying one in the future, while fitness bracelets had even less demand among those who don’t own them at 11 per cent.

While this surveyed data now suggests that the UK population is inclined to the Internet of Things, which is defined as an internet-enabled network of devices, YouGov even underscored the fact that 42 per cent of UK adults believe smart products have a positive effect on daily lives, compared to just 9 per cent saying the opposite.

In addition, only 11 per cent of people had already invested in the Internet of Things, suggesting that there is wide scope for growth in this market in the near future.

“Cloud-enabled smart devices are going to become more prominent in our daily lives over the next five years, especially within the household. Products like Hive and Nest, that allow users to control their home heating remotely, are attractive to the everyday consumer, while technology like wearables are probably still viewed as a bit of a novelty at the moment,” said Redcentric CTO Simon Michie.

“Ultimately, the Internet of Things will make our lives easier, but we need to remember that these devices are connected to the internet.

"They contain our personal information, and just like a computer they can be accessed by malicious third parties, so consumers need to still be vigilant by making sure they have secure passwords and do their research about any potential known vulnerabilities in these products.”

The study was responded by was 2,178 adults aged 18 and up between 20 and 23 February.