Facebook responds to 'feeling fat' emoji protests

Since social media giant Facebook launched its 'feeling' options, users have been able to add emotions to their posts such as feeling excited, sad and lazy..

But following a protest by non-profit group Endangered Bodies, users cannot “feel fat” anymore. At least not on Facebook, anyway.

A 'feeling fat' emoji, which showed a face with chubby cheeks and a double chin, used to be among the options on the site's feeling posts, but was recently removed by Facebook in response to the organisation’s protest.

The protest, which was launched in February through Change.org, called on the social media giant to remove the emoji that appears to be offending overweight individuals and has since garnered around 16,500 backers.

“When Facebook users set their status to ‘feeling fat,’ they are making fun of people who consider themselves to be overweight, which can include many people with eating disorders,” said Endangered Bodies member Catherine Weingarten, who has struggled with an eating disorder herself.

“Fat is not a feeling. Fat is a natural part of our bodies, no matter their weight. And all bodies deserve to be respected and cared for,” Weingarten added.

A grinning face emoji is now seen on every previous “feeling fat” post by users.