Google Shop opens doors, its first retail outlet in the UK

Google has opened up its first "proper" shop in the UK, down in fair London town, unsurprisingly.

In fact, The Google Shop isn’t actually a standalone bricks and mortar affair, but rather a shop within a shop – though it is an actual branded Google store – with the outlet residing inside Currys PC World on Tottenham Court Road.

You may recall that Google has already dabbled in this sort of thing, and indeed the Tottenham Court Road store was the first to see a “Chromezone” opened a few years back – which then subsequently spread across the UK.

The same will be true of Google Shops, with expansion plans already in place – according to a report in the Telegraph, Google will be opening retail outlets in Currys PC Worlds in Fulham, and Thurrock in Essex, next.

Following the success of Apple’s retail outlets, Google first embarked on this route back in October 2011 with the initial Chromezone, which was designed to give users the chance to try out Chromebooks first-hand, and realise the benefits of cloud computing (which was a fresher buzzword at the time).

The Google Shop will showcase not just Chromebooks, though, but also Android devices, and Chromecast, Google’s cheapie streaming dongle.

James Elias, the UK marketing director for Google, told the Telegraph: “The pace of innovation of the devices we all use is incredible, yet the way we buy them has remained the same for years. With the Google shop, we want to offer people a place where they can play, experiment and learn about all of what Google has to offer; from an incredible range of devices to a totally-connected, seamless online life.”