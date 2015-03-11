HTC One M9 priced up and on pre-order with Carphone Warehouse

The HTC One M9 is now available for pre-order from Carphone Warehouse.

The latest flagship from HTC can be bagged for a cool £580 SIM-free, in silver or grey colours, with delivery expected by March 31 – just three weeks away now.

And of course, you can also pick up the HTC One M9 on contract deals with Carphone Warehouse, starting from £30.50 per month. That cheapest deal is with Vodafone, and requires a £130 upfront payment for the phone, offering 600 minutes, unlimited texts, and 1GB of 4G data – a free Dot View case is thrown in, too.

If you don’t want to stump up any money upfront, then Vodafone also offers a £43.50 per month tariff with unlimited minutes and texts, and 4GB of 4G data (plus the free case).

Or for the really data hungry not afraid to fork out a lot of dosh, EE offers a 20GB data allowance (4G, of course), with unlimited minutes and texts for £53.49 per month – but you do also have to fork out £100 for the handset.

The One M9 has a 5in full HD (1080p) display, and a Snapdragon 810 octa-core processor (quad 2GHz + quad 1.5GHz) backed up with 3GB of RAM. There’s a 20 megapixel camera on board, as well.