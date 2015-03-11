So long selfie sticks: National Gallery imposes ban

London’s National Gallery has become the latest institution to announce a ban on selfie sticks.

New York’s Museum of Modern Art, the Guggenheim and other venues across the world have begun enforcing similar bans.

Read more: Think women are driving the selfie craze? Think again

A spokeswoman for the National Gallery told the Guardian that the ban is simply an extension of existing policy, which dictates that photography using a tripod is not allowed.



“Photography is allowed for personal, non-commercial purposes in the National Gallery – however, there are a few exceptions in order to protect paintings, copyright of loans, individual privacy and the overall visitor experience. Therefore the use of flash and tripods is not permitted,” she explained.

“Our gallery assistants and visitor-facing staff are fully briefed and instructed to ensure we are striking the correct balance between visitor experience and the security and safety of works on display.”

Although the British Museum is apparently also contemplating a selfie stick ban, not all public venues are against their use. Both the Tate and the National Portrait Gallery will continue to allow visitors to use selfie sticks, and they remain permitted in the Louvre, Paris.

Selfie’s have grown hugely popular in recent times, which has predictably resulted in a backlash by some who believe them to be a safety risk, or simply hugely annoying.

Read more: Selfies to blame for a plane crash

In fact, it’s not just the world of fine art that is helping to eradicate this particularly modern craze. Premier League football clubs including Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have also announced a selfie stick ban this season as they could be used as a weapon or compromise public safety.