Study shows IoT software devs targeting businesses first

The majority of software developers building Internet of Things solutions in 2015 are targeting business markets and not consumers, a new study shows.

According to results from the Software for the Internet of Things (IoT) Developer Survey released by Embarcadero Technologies for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), 84 per cent of software developers building IoT solutions in 2015 are targeting business markets, while 16 per cent are exclusively targeting consumers.

The Embarcadero survey, conducted by Dimensional Research, reveals that worldwide 77 per cent of development teams will have IoT solutions in active development in 2015, with 38 per cent of IoT developers in EMEA anticipating their solutions will generate business impact by the end of 2015, compared to only seven per cent in 2014.

Software and applications will be critical in IoT solution development in 2015, as developers plan to interconnect “Things” with multiple systems – including mobile apps, desktop apps, databases, cloud services, enterprise applications, middleware and other IoT devices.

In EMEA, 63 per cent of “Thing” data will move between devices and servers, 68 per cent of “Things” will communicate using multiple technologies and 40 per cent of “Things” will connect to cloud services.

There are also different views on the user experience - while worldwide more than half of “Things” are expected to use traditional input (e.g., keyboard, button press) in 2015, “Thing” solutions are moving closer to the vision of Things, which does away with traditional touch.

"These survey results confirm that IoT is crossing over from consumer gadgets to business productivity and customer engagement," says Michael Swindell, Senior Vice President of Products at Embarcadero.

"In the consumer space, individuals connect to IoT typically through a single personal mobile device, with the IoT experience encircling the user. However with business solutions IoT includes users and encircles the business and enterprise assets.

The IoT connected applications developers build for the enterprise are essential to connect the disparate parts of a distributed IoT business solution – from mobile devices, to wearables and sensors, to cloud and on-premises enterprise back-ends.

"Software developers will clearly play a pivotal role in driving IoT innovation and business adoption in 2015 and beyond."