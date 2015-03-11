UK and US pushing for more cyber security experts

As cyber threats increase every day, so does the demand for more cyber security experts.

The UK is looking to increase the number of cyber security experts among younger people, and wants to push for apprentices in the workplace.

Cabinet Office minister Francis Maude has announced that the government's National Cyber Security Programme is getting a financial boost, The Inquirer reports.

"The UK has a vibrant cyber security sector which we want to help grow. As part of this government's long-term economic plan we want the UK to be one of the safest places to do business online," said Maude.

"We need a supply of cyber security experts for the future so we are taking a series of further steps to attract the most gifted young people to this fast-moving area of technology.”

Maude said that a new training scheme for people looking to get into cyber security will be set up, and that 250 new positions will be created.

Cyber security is pushing to become a more important part of modern education – it will become mandatory for undergraduates doing relevant studies.

"As digital technology becomes more commonplace and sophisticated, the public needs to stay safe. That's why we're enabling professionals to build better, more secure systems," said Kirstie Donnelly, UK managing director of City & Guilds.

The UK is not the only country pushing for more cyber security experts. As IT Pro Portal reported recently, Obama’s TechHire initiative is also designed to get people trained for "well-paying technology jobs".

Obama's 2016 budget proposals include a $300m (£200m) fund for IT job partnerships that will ultimately link people to well-paid technology day jobs "regardless of their pedigree".