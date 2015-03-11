Will the next iPhone feature Force Touch technology?

The next iPhone, likely to be the iPhone 6S which should see the light of day sometime towards the end of 2015, will probably feature Force Touch technology, and have another colour option besides the three already available.

During the recently finished Spring Forward event, Apple unveiled a new MacBook and the highly anticipated smartwatch Apple Watch, currently filling headlines and homepages of many media outlets around the world.

Those two new devices feature Force Touch technology, which enables the touch-sensitive surface (a display, a touchpad or a mouse) to detect various degrees of pressure and movement, and react accordingly.

Trusted Reviews says the new technology will most likely find its way into the new iPhone, likely called the iPhone 6S, towards the end of the year.

“The report speculates that the new technology would spawn new application features, using the example of "a piano-playing app that would make different sounds when touched lightly or more heavily,” Trusted Reviews writes.

Other than that, the new model should be similar to the iPhone 6 and the 6 Plus variants in terms of display size and the resolution, but it will have an additional colour option.

Besides the existing silver, gold, and space grey colours, the next iPhone will also be available in pink.

However, the reports also say that the new features are currently in testing, and might not make it into the final version of the product.

We will see soon enough, as mass-production of some of the final iPhone 6S components should start in May.