Apple’s iCloud, iTunes and App Store suffered major outage

Apple was hit by a major outage yesterday, with multiple services being downed for lengthy periods of time in what was a frustrating experience for many users.

Some iCloud users found they couldn’t sign in to access their files, but worse still – for Apple anyway, in fiscal terms – the App Store and iTunes were down, along with the Mac App Store and iBooks, meaning folks couldn’t spend their hard-earned cash for much of the day.

The Washington Post reports that Apple issued a statement yesterday to inform users: “We apologise to our customers experiencing problems with iTunes and other services this morning. We’re working to make all of the services available to customers as soon as possible, and we thank everyone for their patience.”

The cause of the problem? Not some kind of hacking attack, but an internal DNS error at Apple, by all accounts.

The Apple System Status web page shows that iCloud was affected from just before 9:00 GMT yesterday morning until just before 13:00 for some users, whereas more serious downtime was experienced for the various app stores again from just before 9:00, running through to 20:00 yesterday evening – basically the entire day.

So if you were wondering what was going on with your iPhone and the App Store yesterday, well, now you know. Doubtless being down for almost 12 hours, Apple lost a lot of money on the various stores (while some folks will still make their intended purchases after the downtime, that’s far from guaranteed, especially if they’ve been particularly narked by the entire day-long outage).