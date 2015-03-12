Google's safe browsing now blocks unwanted software

Google is updating its safe browsing service to actively block ‘unwanted software’ from websites that try to change the user’s browsing experience by sending the user to alternative sites and changing browser settings.

It is part of Google’s continued effort to clean up the web, by lowering the search ranking of websites that actively try to scam users, and making sure authorities know all about the website owner.

Users will now see the red warning sign when they’re entering a website hiding software on the website, which can be activated through clicking a link or issuing any other command to the website.

Safe browsing is used by Mozilla for Firefox and Apple for Safari, allowing the two browsers to remain safe under Google’s banner. It shares all of its logs with the two browsers, to maintain safe searching throughout all web browsers.

Being the search engine leader forces Google to take a heavy stand against things like malware, spam, scamming and other malicious websites. It has been criticised in the past for allowing scammers to maintain an active presence on the web.

Safe browsing apparently keeps 1.1 billion people safe on the web, and Google sends out over five million warnings per day. It spots 50,000 malware-infested sites and 90,000 phishing sites per month through its web crawler service.