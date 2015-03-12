Research places Samsung as No.1 smartwatch vendor

This year is going to be huge for wearable devices, with Samsung, Apple and Pebble (surprised much?) leading the charge.

Apple recently announced the release date for its highly anticipated Apple Watch, a device with a price ranging from some £200 to a stunning £11K model, and Pebble, Kickstarter's favourite child, reportedly shipped more than a million devices since its conception.

However, among all these facts and figures, it's Samsung who gets all the limelight – according to new research published by analyst firm Statista.

It was none other than the Korean giant who shifted 1.2 million smartwatches in 2014, making it the biggest selling smartwatch brand in the world.

With these numbers, Samsung takes up 18 per cent of the market share.

However, as Wareable writes, the report's definition of a smartwatch is somewhat vague. According to the report, a smartwatch is a "wrist-worn device with indication of time and wireless access to the internet."

"We're also dubious of the figures given that, with that definition, it'd be the Fitbit Charge and Surge models that qualify Fitbit's supposed 600,000 sales. Given these devices were only made available very late in the year, we're not sure Fitbit could have sold that many,“ Wareable writes.

Samsung, who has had a tough last year, is looking to have a much better 2015. After getting hammered on three different fronts by Apple, Micromax and Xiaomi and losing the 'world's biggest smartphone seller' crown, the company made two new Galaxy models which have already received 20 million pre-orders.