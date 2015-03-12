Samsung increases production of Galaxy S6, S6 Edge following strong demand

Samsung is boosting the production of the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge by another 13 million, following 20 million reported pre-orders from international carriers and partners.

Nine million extra Galaxy S6 units will be manufactured and four million for the Galaxy S6 Edge. It looks like Samsung is balancing the demand at 3:1, the Galaxy S6 being the more popular of the two devices.

Several executives have confirmed the anticipation for the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge is much higher than last year - the Galaxy S5 only managed to sell 15 million units in 2014.

This might mean over 40 million early sales for the two devices, a lot less than the 74 million iPhones sold in Q1 2015, but still a strong amount for Samsung.

Combined with the dozen other Samsung Galaxy branded smartphones inevitably coming out this year, this might be enough to push them back up to first place in the mobile industry, after losing the title to Apple.

Worries for Samsung in the Asian market are still prevalent, considering it lost first place in the Chinese and Indian market in 2014. Xiaomi and Micromax both took first place, two local providers in the regions.

Samsung decided to go with the trend in 2015 and launch a smartphone without plastic. It features a dual-glass design, along with a metal frame. To compromise, Samsung dropped the removable battery and SD-card slot.

Samsung also partnered with Microsoft to bring the software giant's mobile apps to the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge, and toned down TouchWiz to be more in line with Google’s UI vision for Android Lollipop.