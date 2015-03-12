Standard Life rolls out new mobility program

UK’s saving and investment organisation Standard Life Group has announced a partnership with MobileIron and Deutsche Telekom to support its expanding mobile strategy.

The three companies are implementing a new global mobility program for thousands of employees, which delivers the security and compliance required in the heavily regulated financial services industry.

Standard Life will provide a secure access to files and documents to more than 2,000 mobile employees around the world, using both Android and iOS-powered devices.

MobileIron’s AppConnect framework paired with Deutsche Telekom’s highly secure infrastructure met strict compliance requirements, enabling Standard Life to secure its most important enterprise applications.

“Work-life balance is a big topic of discussion in many businesses nowadays,” said Stewart Aitken, Head of Consumer IT in Group Operations IT, Standard Life. “MobileIron has made a huge difference to how our employees operate. Instead of needing to find a connection to our network to get their work done, employees can now go through DTAG’s systems to get the data and applications they need securely and from just about anywhere.”

Employees can now access file server data securely from any access point, and using MobileIron Docs@Work, Standard Life employees can access work documents on Microsoft SharePoint via their mobile devices.

“Employees have important business documents and information at their fingertips, which translates into a more flexible work environment and better balance with their personal lives,” said Aitken.

“At the same time, the company data is secure and we have the visibility necessary to meet regulatory requirements.”