SUSE launches OpenStack Cloud 5 for slick private cloud management

SUSE has unleashed OpenStack Cloud 5, a fresh version of its distribution for those building Infrastructure-as-a-Service private clouds.

SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 is based on the Juno OpenStack release, and this latest version boasts increased networking flexibility and improved operational efficiency, according to the company.

With OpenStack deployments in the enterprise set to grow by a factor of ten by 2019, according to Gartner, SUSE is hoping to get a slice of this pie.

SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 (which was previously known simply as SUSE Cloud) is fully integrated with SUSE Enterprise Storage and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12, and boasts additional networking functionality, facilitating the implementation of distributed virtual routing for better scalability and performance.

The OpenStack Cloud installation framework has also been improved so servers running outside of the private cloud can be incorporated seamlessly and with no fuss, with admins also being given a better idea of what’s going on in the cloud environment, with log collection and search being centralised into a single view.

Nils Brauckmann, president and general manager of SUSE, commented: "Furthering the growth of OpenStack enterprise deployments, SUSE OpenStack Cloud makes it easier for customers to realise the benefits of a private cloud, saving them money and time they can use to better serve their own customers and business. Automation and high availability features translate to simplicity and efficiency in enterprise data centres."