Vaio launches first smartphone after split with Sony

Iconic laptop brand Vaio was sold by Sony in late 2014 to Japan Industrial Partners, following a lack of sales resulting in major losses for the division.

In a new state of repair, Vaio is expanding its borders from laptops and PCs to smartphones, tablets and other types of gadgets for the Japanese market.

Vaio Phone will feature a 5-inch 720p display, a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage (with 64GB of microSD expandable storage) and 2,500mAh battery.

This seems to be cutting it into the mid-tier market, competing against the Moto G, HTC Desire 816 and other cheap smartphones.

It will feature a 13-megapixel camera on the back, and a 2-megapixel camera on the front. The design features a plastic design on the front and sides, Vaio claims it is “simple and stylish”, but there is no real flair to separate it from any other mid-tier smartphone.

Vaio will support Android 5.0 Lollipop at launch, underneath its own UI layer. This UI looks to be very minimal, allowing most of the features and functionality of Google’s stock UI to still play a central role.

The Vaio Phone will cost £280 off contract or £22 per month with unlimited data. It will only be available in Japan for the first few months, and Japan Industrial Partners has not confirmed if it will come to any other countries in 2015.