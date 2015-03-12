WD Re+ power-sipping data centre hard drives unveiled

Western Digital has unveiled a new range of data centre hard drives, the WD Re+.

The new drive offers 6TB of storage, and the company claims the range have the lowest power consumption of any 3.5in disk on the market these days, to save the pounds on those energy bills (the 6TB model requires just 6W).

Incidentally, the existing WD Re and Se datacentre hard drives will also be boosted to 6TB capacities in the near future.

The WD Re+ boasts five platters and is rated at 1.2m hours MTTF, with enhanced RAFF technology to cope better with vibration (this corrects linear and rotational vibration in real-time), along with a rating of 550TB-per-year workload, the best figure of any of WD’s drives.

There’s also multi-axis shock sensor tech on board, which detects any “shock event” and automatically compensates to keep your data safe (hopefully). The Re+ range features a dual processor, too, for better performance, and dynamic fly height technology which ensures that each read-write head's fly height is adjusted for reliability purposes.

Matt Rutledge, senior vice president of storage technology at WD, commented: “Dollars and watts are the finite currencies in the modern data centre. With a leading watt-per-gigabyte ratio and the long-trusted reliability of the WD Re hard drive platform, WD Re+ offers our customers having limited power budgets a WD Re-class choice for tier-2, high-intensity storage applications.

“Massive, scale-out deployments must deliver tremendous value to customers across a range of applications, while providing a healthy return to the infrastructure owner. WD is focused on offering that value across its portfolio."

The Re+ drives are shipping now, and come with a five-year warranty.