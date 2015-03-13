Amazon targets Internet of Things with startup acquisition

Amazon has strengthen its position in the Internet of Things market by completing the acquisition of 2lemetry.

The US startup provides a platform to integrate and manage connected devices across enterprises, “tying people, process, data and devices together.”

Read more: Study shows IoT software devs targeting businesses first

PC World reports that Amazon confirmed the takeover in an email sent out earlier today.



“We can confirm that Amazon has acquired 2lemetry, and we look forward to continuing to support 2lemetry customers.”

Responding to the news, 2lemetry also sought to reassure customers that the acquisition will not affect its level of service.

“Our existing service has not changed, and with Amazon we will offer our same customer support,” a post on the company website explained. “We still have the same name and branding as before.”

Neither party has disclosed the exact figures involved in the purchase, but it’s not surprising that Amazon is looking to bolster its IoT portfolio. The Internet of Things is expected to grow massively over the next few years to become a key feature for both businesses and consumers. Research conducted by Gartner indicates that there will be 26 billion connected devices by 2020, up from just 900 million units in 2009.

2lemetry’s ThingFabric platform could prove particularly useful for businesses that do not possess the most advanced IT infrastructure. ThingFabric is described as both hardware and protocol agnostic, which means it should work with legacy systems. The platform also recently announced integration with Amazon Web Services, perhaps another factor in the decision to acquire the firm.

2lemetry believes that its IoT technology can offer businesses some genuine benefits, which could help boost Amazon’s revenue figures in the coming years.

Read more: Businesses are unprepared for IoT, says Gartner

“We offer the only open IoT enablement platform that delivers actionable insights — giving you a competitive advantage,” explains the 2lemetry website. “Our core technology acts as an IoT version of Enterprise Application Integration (EAI) middleware solutions, providing device connectivity at scale, cross-communication, data brokering and storage. We also help companies make sense of the captured data by offering actionable data intelligence through predictive computational models and a configurable rules engine.”