Google Drive is down, Twitter users outraged

Google Drive has been suffering from an outage today which started this morning and - at the time of writing - is still in progress.

Several users have taken to Twitter to voice their discontent. How dare Google make us stop working on a Friday!

— A.TaY (@ally_0ops) March 13, 2015

So Google Drive is now a piece of crap too. Can't access ANYTHING now. Files won't open or are missing. PERFECT. ANOTHER GOOGLE FAILUREMarch 13, 2015

UPDATE: Fear not everyone, the drama seems to be over. I've just been able to access some documents so it looks like everything has been sorted out.