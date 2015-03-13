Google is no longer selling the Nexus 5 smartphone

Google has stopped producing the Nexus 5, and no more stock will be going on sale, the company has announced.

The flagship phone from last year does still have some inventory out there, though, apparently – but Google doesn’t have any units left itself.

A spokesperson for Google told the Verge: “While some inventory of Nexus 5 still exists (with our retail and carrier partners), our focus is on the Nexus 6 at this time.”

So, if you want one of these devices and see it still offered in a shop, you better grab it now. If you go to the Play Store, you’ll see that Google has already removed the “buy” option from the Nexus 5 page (all you can click on now is “support”).

The Nexus 5 was still the preferred option for some even after the launch of the Nexus 6, because the new device was such a radical change for Google’s range of phones – being far bigger (a 6in phablet), and considerably more expensive

The Nexus 6 has a 5.96in screen, to be precise, with a resolution of 1,440 x 2,560, powered by a 2.7GHz quad-core Snapdragon 805 processor, backed with 3GB of RAM – so it’s not like it isn’t a tasty piece of hardware.