Half of Britain’s young drivers fear being replaced by robots

Driverless cars are still far, far away from being mainstream on our roads, but younger Britons who use their cars for work fear they will be replaced by computers before retirement.

A survey of 2,000 UK employees, conducted by Masternaut, a pan-European provider of telematic solutions for fleet vehicles shows how younger drivers already fear for their future.

A third of drivers aged between 35 and 44 share the same fear of being replaced by self-driving vehicles, IBTimes reports, while older drivers are less concerned. Just 12 per cent of drivers aged between 45 and 54 worry about being replaced.

A third of all drivers surveyed expressed concerns about viruses affecting the performance of driverless cars, while 15 per cent would quit their jobs if they had to work with autonomous vehicles.

Steve Towe, chief commercial officer and UK managing director of Masternaut, said: "Driverless car technology is a very exciting development for the automotive industry and represents a major step change for UK roads, one of the biggest changes in history.

"Previously a science-fiction dream, driverless cars are now very real and are being tested on our roads, and we're intrigued to see what the future holds for the technology.”

"We haven't heard a great deal from professional drivers on how driverless car technology could affect them in the future, which is something that needs to be taken into consideration, especially considering that to date in 2015, 56 per cent of new vehicle registrations have been fleet vehicles."