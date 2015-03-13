HTC One M9 will launch in larger 64GB version

HTC has confirmed that it will be releasing a larger capacity 64GB version of its One M9 smartphone alongside the previously announced 32GB edition.

At Mobile World Congress (MWC) earlier this month, HTC announced its new flagship smartphone, but only showcased the version with smaller storage.

Now, a HTC ROM developer has confirmed via Twitter that the One M9 will also come in the larger version, available in Taiwan later this year. There is no word, as yet, if the higher capacity model will be available in other markets. However, it would not be surprising if HTC does bring both models to a worldwide audience, as both the One M8 and M7 were offered in multiple storage sizes.



However, even if Western HTC fans have to make do with the 32GB version, the One M9 does come with a microSD slot, so users can expand their storage if necessary. Aside from space issues, both version of the smartphone will boast identical specs, so consumers should expect a high-quality handset. The One M9 promises a 5-inch full HD 1080p display, 3GB of RAM and is powered by a Snapdragon 810 octa-core processor.

The HTC One M9 has been priced at 21,900 TWD (£467) for the 32GB version and 23,900 TWD (£510) for the larger model, with both devices expected to launch in Taiwan later this month.

The device was one of two major smartphone unveilings at MWC this year, with Samsung’s Galaxy S6 also making the headlines. Storage could ultimately be a crucial battleground between the two products, with Samsung offering three models with 32, 64 or 128GB of storage, but removing the option of a microSD slot.