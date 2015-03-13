Naughty Zuckerberg accused of not keeping promises

Facebook's founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is again making headlines, and again it's about a legal battle.

Apparently, Zuckerberg didn't keep a promise he gave to a person wanting to build a mansion next to his, with a direct view into Zuckerberg's home, including the master bedroom.

Back in 2013, a developer planned to build a large, 9,600-square-foot (circa 900 square metres) house on one of the lots behind Zuckerberg’s property.

Zuckerberg obviously didn’t like the idea, and sought to buy the entire lot. Apparently he succeeded, and not only that, but he managed to buy the rights to the property for $1.7 million (£1.15 million) and then he bought the lot from its owners for $4.8 million (£3.25 million).

However, the developer, Mircea Voskerician filed suit against Zuckerberg, claiming that the billionaire never followed through on an agreement the two had made in secret.

The agreement was – Zuckerberg would get a huge discount for the property, but would have to introduce Voskerician to his important Silicon Valley contacts, including people from Google and Apple.

In the latest court filings, John Forsyth James, a real estate agent for Voskerician, indicated that this story was true.

According to James' statement, Zuckerberg told Voskerician he "could offer him a relationship if he were to agree to a discount."

James said that Zuckerberg "would introduce Mr. Voskerician to other influential people (including persons associated with Google, Facebook and Apple) who might be interested in real estate or other transactional relationships."

"Ultimately, Mr. Zuckerberg failed to honor his promise," James said in his statement.