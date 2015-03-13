Are you ready for your heartbeat to replace your password?

You know how in spy movies villains sometimes chop off people’s fingers so that they could enter a secure vault which requires fingerprint authentication?

If your biggest setback to becoming a millionaire was the fear of losing your fingers to a gangster, fear no more – gangsters will probably be going after your heart in the near future.

BBC reports that the UK bank Halifax is testing an electronic wristband which uses customers’ heartbeats to verify their identities.

Yes, that’s right – your heartbeat could replace PINs and passwords in the future.

In a demonstration video, a spokesman for Halifax set the technology is still in development, but could be used in the future to make account access easier and more secure.

“This is better security than using your thumbprint, because possibly a thumbprint could be copied – but this comes from inside.” he said.

It works like this: You check your heartbeat on the computer, and store the information on the wristband. After that, you pair up the wristband with your smartphone using Bluetooth, and whenever you need to do some banking, all you need to do is put on the wristband.

The wristband has been developed by Toronto-based technology firm Bionym, which has also trialled it with Royal Bank of Canada.

Halifax thinks this technology is superior to fingerprints or iris scans as the heartbeat is a “vital signal of the body and as such, naturally provides strong protection against intrusions and falsification”.

It makes sense. Fingers can be chopped off, and eyes can be poked out. But the heartbeat? The heartbeat must be real.