Rumour: Only 30 per cent of Apple Watch units defect-free

Apple’s smartwatch is about to hit the shelves late next month, but rumour has it – there won’t be enough units for everyone.

Not because Apple isn’t capable of shipping enough devices to meet the demand – it’s because of the extremely high defect rate.

A rumour is going around that Quanta, Apple Watch’s biggest manufacturer, is seeing only 30 per cent of defect-free units, and considering that the Apple Watch is a fashion-oriented item (and one whose price goes up to £6,600), we can see how this is a problem.

According to a series of new rumours, Apple, Quanta and Foxconn have agreed that 3000 Foxconn workers should join Quanta in an attempt to increase and improve the company’s production capacity, Gforgames reports.

However, this is all a rumour and could turn out to be completely fake. Apple will hope that is the case, as analysts predict some 20 million units to be sold by the end of 2015.

Ben Wood, chief of research at CSS Insight, said: "We predict that 20 million Apple Watches will be sold by the end of 2015. This is based on assessing the addressable market of compatible iPhones and analysing initial iPad sales.

"We believe the iPad had similar characteristics to Apple Watch as it is a non-subsidised device which consumers bought without a clear understanding of exactly why they needed it.

Wood says Apple Watch will find its use after it’s bought, just like the iPad.

"Apple will be hoping that consumers will 'grow into’ the Apple Watch in the same way that iPad owners did.