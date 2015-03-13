Tim Cook offered Steve Jobs his liver, new biography shows

A new biography on the late Steve Jobs, Apple's co-founder and CEO has revealed some interesting details about his life, including that Apple's current CEO offered him his own liver, and Jobs turned it down.

The new biography, called Becoming Steve Jobs: The Evolution of a Reckless Upstart into a Visionary Leader, expected to hit the shelves on 24 March, was written by Brent Schlender and Rick Tetzeli.

Prior to the release, a portion of the book was available on Amazon within the 'Look inside the Book' feature.

The details written there have sparked controversies about the life of the late Jobs once again.

The feature has been removed in the meantime, but people who have seen it have documented what is written inside.

According to Luke Dormehl at Cult of Mac, the current Apple CEO Tim Cook discovered he had the same rare blood type as the Apple co-founder and so offered him a portion of his own liver.

Cook underwent a series of testing to determine whether his liver was compatible with Jobs, and once he found out it was, he offered it to his former boss, only to be turned down.

"Somebody that's selfish doesn't reply like that," Cook says.

The last major Jobs biography was written by Walter Isaacson, and it portrayed the charismatic CEO as a selfish person.

Both Apple designer Jony Ive and the company’s current CEO Tim Cook said Isaacson’s book doesn’t portray Jobs in a truthful fashion.

“I thought the Isaacson book did [Jobs] a tremendous disservice. It was just a rehash of a bunch of stuff that had already been written, and focused on small parts of his personality.

"You get the feeling that [Jobs was] a greedy, selfish egomaniac. It didn't capture the person. The person I read about there is somebody I would never have wanted to work with over all this time. Life's too short,” says Cook in the new biography.