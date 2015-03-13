Whitepaper: Big data and analytics for a holistic customer journey

What your customers primarily concern themselves with, and rightfully so, is their own never-ending journey through life. All they really want is to bring more satisfaction, fulfilment, and fun into their own existence.

In the modern business world, customer experience is everything. Digital marketing focuses on ensuring a seamless, holistic, multichannel experience to all customers all the time. This is the pivotal concept of a “holistic customer journey.” Big data and agile analytics are key tools to help your company personalise and target the delivery of superior experiences to all customers.

The business stakes could not be higher. In an experience-driven economy, your customers will quickly leave you if you don’t offer an experience that’s tailored to their ever-changing life circumstances. To re-align your customer-engagement initiatives around this new reality, you will need a clear roadmap for where to start and how to proceed.

This strategic whitepaper provides that roadmap. It offers an in-depth discussion on how you can use big data analytics to enhance experience while boosting the bottom line. It includes informative case studies on how other companies have used big data analytics to delight their customers. And it helps you understand which IBM big data solutions might support your own company’s initiatives in digital marketing, multichannel engagement, and customer experience optimisation.

To keep reading, download the whitepaper below.