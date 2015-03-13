Whitepaper: Five critical steps to achieving an effective application security program

There are many reasons why organisations like yours should be critically concerned with application security. Applications are becoming increasingly pervasive as organisations grow and implement more powerful software to support business processes, product development and daily operations. In addition, the way organisations interact with their customers, partners and internal departments is changing and becoming more complex. And as mobile applications continue to proliferate, the number of business users accessing organisational data via mobile devices grows with each passing year.

It’s natural, then, that organisations are concerned about the security ramifications of deploying all of these varied applications. Most organisations understand established security technologies for routine tasks such as networking and operations, and for managing security procedures such as access control and authentication. But many are struggling with the task of implementing, managing and maintaining effective application security programs.

This white paper will provide an overview of application threats faced by today’s organisations, explaining the types of risks they need to prioritise and remediate. Then, taking a more detailed look at the topic of this IBM whitepaper, it will provide five practical steps organisations can build into their development processes over time to improve their application security postures, with a particular focus on the more advanced steps. In addition, it will describe how different types of application security testing can help automate and streamline organisations’ application security initiatives.

To keep reading, download the whitepaper below.