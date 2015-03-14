Apple engineer (hilariously) talks about the new MacBook

Are you ready for one of the best videos you will ever see?

In a brutally honest interview, an Apple engineer talks about the recently released MacBook and the day Tim Cook saw it for the first time.

Specifically, he talks about the lack of USB ports - an extremely contentious topic at the moment after Apple decided to go with a USB-C port which combines all of the usual outlets into one.

Well...actually...that might not be completely true. The video is actually a spoof using an old clip from a Spanish comedian called Juan Joya Borja, who is known as "El Risitas" or "The Giggles."

The nickname comes from the fact that he likes to laugh at his own jokes, a trait which has rightly propelled the video to internet stardom.

If you're in need of a laugh this weekend, check it out. I dare you not to laugh.