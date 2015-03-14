The ultimate guide for an effective BYOD policy

The BYOD trend is something that often creeps up on companies as employees take the initiative in using their own kit. That can leave businesses with a BYOD environment but no proper policy.

There are many potential benefits to BYOD in terms of employee efficiency and morale, but that's of limited use if it puts the safety of commercial data at risk.

Webmasters' blog StudyWeb has created an infographic guide to creating an effective BYOD policy.

Whilst it acknowledges its popularity, with 74 per cent of IT leaders saying that using personal devices can improve employee productivity, it also points out concerns about underground use, lack of oversight and security issues.

It then goes on to examine the keys to a successful BYOD policy including listing approved and unapproved devices, requiring complex passwords, being clear on service policy, being clear on which apps can be used, and having an effective employee exit strategy.

Finally, the infographic outlines a BYOD agreement checklist to answer any final questions you may have.

You can see the full infographic below.